Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 280 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,906,000 after acquiring an additional 477,574 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,679 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,928,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,109,000 after acquiring an additional 22,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,310,000 after purchasing an additional 79,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.58.

WM stock opened at $135.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.63. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.13 and a 1 year high of $136.35.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.27%.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.