Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 1,830 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

BIV stock opened at $89.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.65. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

