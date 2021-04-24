Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Lam Research by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 6,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 79,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,350,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

Shares of LRCX opened at $627.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $590.71 and its 200 day moving average is $503.29. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $229.69 and a fifty-two week high of $669.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

