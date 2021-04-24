Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,297,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after acquiring an additional 246,517 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,702,000 after buying an additional 642,597 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,124,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 413,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 59,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 314,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 84,410 shares in the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTLR opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92. Rattler Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.46 million. Research analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RTLR shares. TheStreet cut Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Rattler Midstream Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

