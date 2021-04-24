Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 604 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,527 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,645 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,394,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $296,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,778 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,101.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $73,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,390,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LUV opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,893.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

