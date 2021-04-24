Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Invests $1.12 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $23,550,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,259,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,413,447.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $30,290,964.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,737,410 shares in the company, valued at $179,121,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,505,964 shares of company stock worth $139,741,356 over the last three months.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.10. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

