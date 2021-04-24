Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $855,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

IWR opened at $77.93 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

