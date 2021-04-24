Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 1,608 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,048.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter worth $134,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter worth $1,991,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 17,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter worth $1,413,000.

ARKW stock opened at $152.00 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $61.37 and a 1-year high of $191.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.04.

