Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Announces Earnings Results

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.16. 36,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,406. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.62 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.91. The firm has a market cap of $768.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

