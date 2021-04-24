Granite Investment Advisors LLC Takes $223,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,812,000 after buying an additional 2,104,341 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,083,000 after buying an additional 12,172,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,698,000 after buying an additional 527,334 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after buying an additional 639,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,128,000 after buying an additional 168,588 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $126.67 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $120.25 and a twelve month high of $128.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.32.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.