Granite Investment Advisors LLC Has $817,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 13,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 30,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 89,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 196,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock opened at $101.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.93. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $195.79 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.