Granite Investment Advisors LLC Has $392,000 Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 47.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in YETI by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 121,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

In other YETI news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,775.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,876,331.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $87.83 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $89.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.60, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.41.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The business had revenue of $375.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

YETI has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on YETI in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.13.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.