Granite Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $273.91 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $148.98 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.35 and its 200-day moving average is $234.93.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.