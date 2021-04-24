Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €26.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GYC has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.28 ($28.56).

GYC opened at €22.46 ($26.42) on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a twelve month high of €20.14 ($23.69). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €21.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.79.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

