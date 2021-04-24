Grainger (LON:GRI) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Grainger (LON:GRI) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 315.83 ($4.13).

Grainger stock opened at GBX 279.60 ($3.65) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 273.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 279.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.70, a current ratio of 11.30 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Grainger has a 52-week low of GBX 238.99 ($3.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 323.80 ($4.23).

In other news, insider Helen Gordon bought 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £301.40 ($393.78).

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

