Gradient Investments LLC Sells 16,046 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,046 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.98% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 162,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.49 and a 52 week high of $40.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.46.

