Gradient Investments LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 272,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,356 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $8,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after buying an additional 24,739 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 198,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 121,961 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,367,000. Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 151,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 33,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 95,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDIV opened at $30.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.88. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $30.50.

