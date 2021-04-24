Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,881 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $816,426,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in American Express by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,462 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,086,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after buying an additional 1,018,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,329,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $144.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.43. American Express has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.18. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.38.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

