Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 10,472.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 274,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 271,979 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $19,639,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 414.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 216,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 174,533 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 179,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 30,483 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 114,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.88.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

