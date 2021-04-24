Gradient Investments LLC Has $5.38 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $563,208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,593,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,457,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after buying an additional 914,802 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,161,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,470,000 after buying an additional 104,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,173,000 after acquiring an additional 113,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $213.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $172.66 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.73.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

