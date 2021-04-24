Gradient Investments LLC Has $3.69 Million Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 290.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,313 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,369 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,727,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,008,365,000 after purchasing an additional 82,911 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,723,000 after buying an additional 88,322 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,888,000 after buying an additional 100,522 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 296,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,191,000 after buying an additional 62,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 270,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,760,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.11.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $213.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.26 and a 1-year high of $236.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.54 and its 200-day moving average is $206.28.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $532.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.67 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. Analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.