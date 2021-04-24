Gradient Investments LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 290.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,491 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC opened at $182.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.71 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.59 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $383.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.18.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $3,703,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,296 shares in the company, valued at $100,436,861.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hemant Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $4,635,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 142,560 shares in the company, valued at $26,434,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 512,443 shares of company stock valued at $97,799,942 in the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.