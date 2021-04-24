Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 9,398 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 60.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,055 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,376 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,163,177,000 after buying an additional 583,234 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,131,868,000 after buying an additional 3,434,013 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $450,671,000 after buying an additional 2,009,977 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,599,258 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $393,316,000 after buying an additional 913,044 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,373,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $320,284,000 after buying an additional 757,258 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.28.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.70. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.43 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of -60.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.