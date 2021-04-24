Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 322 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.46. 1,331,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,814. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $141.01 and a 52-week high of $233.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

