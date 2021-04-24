Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 140 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $3,251,000. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.5% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 81,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 20,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.45. 6,435,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,677,410. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.91 and a 200 day moving average of $86.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

