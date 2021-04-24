Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 6,604 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 21.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 30,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.68. 1,173,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,071. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $20.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.18.

