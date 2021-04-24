Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.36 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 25.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,933 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 2.8% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,167. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.70. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.02.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

