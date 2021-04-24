Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 99.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of VTV traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.30. 5,335,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,225,805. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.98 and a 12 month high of $135.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

