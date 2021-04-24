Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.9% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.78. 5,240,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,681,562. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $66.27 and a 1 year high of $98.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.46.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

