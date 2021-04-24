Gourmet Galaxy Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.15 Million (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $4.98 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for $1.50 or 0.00002961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00063347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00017454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00054947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00091216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $326.39 or 0.00642979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,929.89 or 0.07741715 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

