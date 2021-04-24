Gourmet Galaxy 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.22 Million (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $4.91 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00002968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00067313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00019324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00092147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.48 or 0.00661659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00051995 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,894.46 or 0.07797122 BTC.

About Gourmet Galaxy

Gourmet Galaxy (CRYPTO:GUM) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

