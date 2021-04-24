GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

GDRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.73.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $33.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.66.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.01 million. GoodRx’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GoodRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $1,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,179,310 shares in the company, valued at $118,111,366.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $496,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,910,462 shares of company stock valued at $69,597,442.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 232.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

