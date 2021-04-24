Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 124.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,826 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JUST. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 100,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 65,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 30,857 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 60,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 23,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JUST opened at $60.64 on Friday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $60.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.65.

