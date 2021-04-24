Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Gap Up to $28.07

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.07, but opened at $29.33. Golden Entertainment shares last traded at $29.33, with a volume of 1 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $835.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $205.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.26 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,233,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 32,013 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,936 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,000. 48.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

