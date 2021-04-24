Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.72

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and traded as low as $0.56. Gold Standard Ventures shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 1,373,882 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $207.69 million, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,946,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,349 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 567,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 272,308 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

