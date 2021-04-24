GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.05. 540,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,239. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.31 million. GoHealth’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GoHealth will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 11,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $177,671.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anita Pramoda acquired 10,370 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $103,596.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at $222,527.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $2,975,500.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,528,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GoHealth by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,860,000 after purchasing an additional 117,888 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in GoHealth by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,322,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,387,000 after purchasing an additional 159,360 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in GoHealth by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 711,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 449,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,118,000. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

