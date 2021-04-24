Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Grupo Santander started coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.59. The company had a trading volume of 143,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,831. Globant has a one year low of $101.67 and a one year high of $244.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 183.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $232.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

