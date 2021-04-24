Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FINX. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the third quarter valued at $623,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FINX traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.82. The company had a trading volume of 199,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,151. Global X FinTech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.01.

