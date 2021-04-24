Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,353 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $216.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.28 and a 12-month high of $220.25. The company has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Compass Point downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.14.

In other news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,496,382.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

