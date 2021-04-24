Gibson Capital LLC Sells 3,942 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Gibson Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up 0.8% of Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,745 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,644,000 after buying an additional 715,912 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,356,000 after buying an additional 331,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,562,000 after buying an additional 246,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 397.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,884,000 after purchasing an additional 210,868 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $80.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.77 and its 200 day moving average is $92.93. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $52.52 and a 52 week high of $80.88.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

