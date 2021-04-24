Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target Raised to $129.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Genuine Parts from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $122.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.29 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $123.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.78.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.815 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,731,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,157,000 after buying an additional 86,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,878,000 after acquiring an additional 195,329 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,727,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,507,000 after acquiring an additional 104,436 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,375,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,128,000 after acquiring an additional 83,687 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $132,457,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

