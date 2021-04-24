Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) released its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $35.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,372. Gentex has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $104,403.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,926.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $73,209.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,307. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

