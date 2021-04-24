General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Hits New 1-Year High at $186.05

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $186.05 and last traded at $184.99, with a volume of 8102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $185.85.

Several research firms recently commented on GD. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.06.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 29,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

