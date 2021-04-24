Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 219 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Garrison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for 2.3% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WM. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,613,000 after acquiring an additional 308,264 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 13,503 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,515.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.58.

Shares of WM opened at $135.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $94.13 and a one year high of $136.35.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 52.27%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

