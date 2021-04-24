Garrison Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,885,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,842,000 after buying an additional 91,807 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,475,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,198,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 638,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,794,000 after buying an additional 117,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after buying an additional 319,736 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $102.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.59. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

