Garrison Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,299 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.99.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.