Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $200,655,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,809,276,000 after buying an additional 861,916 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Ventas by 3,980.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,360,000 after buying an additional 564,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter worth about $19,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VTR. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.16.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $58.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

In other news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Insiders have sold a total of 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,073,810 in the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

