Garrison Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC raised its position in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,602,000 after purchasing an additional 258,833 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,231,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Diageo by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after acquiring an additional 108,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO opened at $181.94 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $183.73. The stock has a market cap of $106.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.79 and a 200-day moving average of $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.5348 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

