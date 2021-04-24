Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

HON opened at $224.50 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $117.11 and a one year high of $232.35. The company has a market cap of $156.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.