Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Sells 130 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

TIP opened at $126.67 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.25 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.61 and its 200 day moving average is $126.32.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

